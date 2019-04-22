Bharat Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Has A “Bahut Khoob” Reaction To Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Starrer!

It’s a day of celebration for all Salman Khan fans, as the much-awaited trailer Bharat finally broke the internet today. As expected, the trailer is receiving a phenomenal response with most of the netizens giving a thumbs up. Now, joining the list of the admirers is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who is awestruck by Bhai’s screen presence.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to give feedback on Bharat trailer. He quoted, “Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob.”

Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob. https://t.co/0t8hQoUSbJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2019

Known as Bollywood’s Karan Arjun, both Salman and Shah Rukh has shown affection and also appreciated each other’s work.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Jackie Shroff, in key roles. The movie is slated to release on 5th June 2019.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father“. The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and actress Katrina Kaif after the 2017 blockbuster “Tiger Zinda Hai“. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

