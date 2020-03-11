Irrfan To Take A Break From Films Post Angrezi Medium & We Are Already Missing Him!

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan who will be seen next in Angrezi Medium, which is a sequel of his 2018 Hit Film ‘Hindi Medium’ has decided to take a sabbatical from films post the release of Angrezi Medium.

Irrfan has decided to not sign any other film anytime soon due to health reasons. The 53-year-old actor has spent the last 2 years battling a near-fatal brain tumour in London. Irrfan started shooting for Angrezi Medium after returning from his medical treatment abroad. Irrfan was exhausted during the shooting of the film, that’s why he was missing from promotions.

Irrfan khan who has acted in over 100 films will be returning to the screens on March 13 after a long break but will be again missing from screens for a long time. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source said “The medical procedure has made Irrfan very weak. His energy level was exhausted during the making of Angrezi Medium. So yes he won’t be taking up any more acting assignments for some time now,”

Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is about a single middle-class father trying to fulfil his daughter’s dream to study in London and the hilarious journey he takes for it. The film is directed by Cocktail fame Homi Adajania, it hits the theatres this Friday.

