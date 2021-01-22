Irrfan Khan left the mortal world in April 2020 following a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. With his death, he left a void in the industry which won’t be filled for a long time. While he is physically no more, the actor continues to live on in the memories of his fans and family.

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil were recently at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The duo attended the special screening of his critically and commercially successful film, Paan Singh Tomar.

Speaking at the event about Irrfan, Sutapa shared some fond memories and made everyone emotional. She has been quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, “I remember Irrfan had dreams in his eyes. It’s a special moment because it’s an honour and privilege to be given a tribute. I’m happy to be here, this is the first time I’ve come out of home. But one needs closures to walk ahead, and IFFI is a closure,”

She further added, “IFFI couldn’t have chosen a better film, because this film talks about a race,”

“Irrfan’s finish line came too soon, but he played well. We’re proud of you, Irrfan,” concluded Sutapa.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil also shared a few pictures with his followers on Instagram.

Sharing another post dedicated to Irrfan’s memory, Babil wrote, “Today, I need to share this as @iffigoa made it possible to watch and hear him on the big screen one more time, that to in Paan Singh Tomar. (This man exuded younger energy than me in his late 40s even) P.C: @mridulvaibhav”

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium. The film released in cinemas on March 12 but was taken off a few days later after the lockdown was imposed. The sequel to Hindi Medium did decent business on an opening day and was later released on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

You will continue to live in our memories, Irrfan! Stay at peace wherever you are!

