While we were still reeling from the shock of the demise of the veteran Irrfan Khan, Cinema fanatics were hit by another shock when news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise broke out. While we are mourning two legends today, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has broken his silence on his social media handle.

Taking to his social media handle, Babil has thanked all the fans and admirers of Irrfan Khan for the love and respect that they have showered on the deceased actor. Babil’s statement read, “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much. I love you.”

While the pain of shouldering one’s father’s dead body is difficult for any son, we wonder what Irrfan’s son Babil and wife Sutapa Sikder must be going through right now. Irrfan Khan had a long and painful battle against cancer to which he eventually succumbed yesterday at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital, where he was admitted for a colon infection.

On the professional front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The Indian Cinema gem was one of the few actors to be a part of several Oscar-winning films.

Our heart reaches out to Irrfan Khan’s family and may God bless them with strength and courage to deal with these difficult days.

