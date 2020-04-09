Irrfan Khan Pledges Support Towards The Friday Fast For Migrant Labourers

Irrfan Khan made headlines recently after his comeback film, Angrezi Medium, was out of theaters after just a few days run owing to the 21-day lockdown pan India. But this time the veteran actor is making news owing to his support towards the Friday Fasting movement to help migrant laborers amid the ongoing crisis.

Taking to his social media handle and also sharing the Gram Seva Sangh’s poster that encourages people to observe a fast from 6am to 6pm on the 10th of April, the actor wrote, “I support this because I believe we need to change from the roots #gramsevasangha #oneworld.”

Take a look at his post here:

I support this because I believe we need to change from the roots#gramsevasangha #oneworld pic.twitter.com/ecgY9v4wud — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 9, 2020

Well, this certainly is huge coming from an actor of Irrfan’s stature. While we have always been in love with the Maqbool actor’s acting chops, our love for the actor has just gone several notches higher.

Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande too reacted to Khan’s post and wrote, “I will .. My farmers, friends, family, and whole Nabhangan team will fast together on 10th April #gramsevasangha @Nabhangan5.”

On the professional front, Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium. Apart from Irrfan Khan the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film, a family entertainer, revolves around the life of a father who would go any lengths to fulfill his daughter’s wishes and dreams.

For the unversed, the celebrated actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and flew to London for treatment.

