Actor and dapper dude Rahul Khanna forayed into the world of fashion and has curated an exclusive men’s accessories collection.

Speaking about the collection, Rahul Khanna says, “Our pocket squares are made in India, using the most beautiful, locally sourced eri silk and fine linen. All our ties are hand-crafted in Italy by a renowned fabricator that manufactures for some of the world’s most coveted luxury brands.”

The line conceptualised and curated by Rahul Khanna and it reflects the actor’s personal style. This capsule collection comprises a mix of exquisite silk neckties, classic self-tie bow ties, and pocket squares.

“Naturally, I have my favourites, yet, every single product in the line is one that I, myself, would wear. While the products are not inexpensive, we’ve worked to offer them within a highly accessible price range, considering their superb quality,” added the son of late veteran actor Vinod Khanna.

Rahul Khanna made his film debut in Deepa Mehta’s ‘1947 Earth’. He then appeared in Mehta’s ‘Bollywood/Hollywood’ and ‘Wake up Sid‘ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma.

Rahul Khanna mainstream Bollywood films include ‘Elaan’ and ‘Raqeeb’ and his international credits include ‘The Emperor’s Club’ with Kevin Kline.

