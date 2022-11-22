Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that powerful local content can reach nationally and internationally, which one needs to give in the industry.

Thakur was speaking during the inauguration of ‘Film Bazaar’ in IFFI, here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If your content has power then regional becomes national and international. If content has power then it goes global from local,” Anurag Thakur said.

Anurag Thakur said that India is one of the largest film making countries in the world, and IFFI is Asia’s biggest film festival. “Producers come here to engage, and collaborate with filmmakers in India, making IFFI the right platform for the initiative of Film Bazaar,” Thakur said.

He said that participants will get many opportunities to find co-producers and collaborators for their films. “We aim to become a large marketplace where films can be made and sold,” he said.

Explaining the efforts made by IFFI to make it more inclusive and accessible for everyone, the Minister said that special provisions have been made for for specially-abled.

“Keeping in mind their accessibility needs, the films in this section will be audio-visual-equipped, with embedded audio descriptions and subtitles. The Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) will be taking two special courses for the specially-abled on ‘Smartphone Film Making’ (curated for autistic individuals) and ‘Screen Acting’ (curated for wheelchair users),” Anurag Thakur said.

Film Bazaar helps budding filmmakers and others, who intend to produce a movie or has good script etc, as they can get the producers here. Film Bazaar caters to that kind of audience who are professionals in film making.

Must Read: Salman Khan Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For ‘Bibing’ Kiren Rijiju & Shares Pics Of Cycling With Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News