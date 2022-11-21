Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, whom he fondly calls ‘Bibing’, a year full of love, health and happiness.
Salman took to Instagram where he shared a picture cycling alongside Kiren Rijiju.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He wrote: “My dear Bibing, wishing u on ur bday abundance of love health and happiness, stay young n stay fit always @kiren.rijiju.”
Trending
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Salman currently awaits the release of his next film ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif. It also stars Emraan Hashmi.
He will also be seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan’, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill among many others.
Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Be Felicitated At The Upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival For His Exceptional Contribution
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement