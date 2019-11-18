Imtiaz Ali Had Once Said About Shah Rukh Khan: “Aapko Yeh Handsome Lag Raha Hai?”

Shah Rukh Khan is Industry’s one of the most talented, handsome and hardworking actor. Of course, there’s a reason why he’s termed a superstar of Bollywood. But looks like Imtiaz Ali didn’t feel the same when he saw the actor for the first time!

Yes, you heard it right. Imtiaz in a recent interview revealed about the days when he and Shah Rukh Khan were part of the same theatre but the actor was his senior. He had heard a lot about him but never had met him in person. So the first time Imtiaz saw SRK, he admitted that he didn’t really find the Zero actor good looking.

In a recent interaction with The Lallantop, Imtiaz opened up to all about it as, “I had never met Shah Rukh Khan then. He was our senior in theatre and we used to keep hearing about him that he was doing plays with Barry John. He had, by then, started working on ‘Circus’ and ‘Fauji’. Prabhat Ranjan (novelist) once told us that he’s very handsome. I asked him ‘Aapko yeh handsome lag raha hai?’

Furthermore, the director spilled the beans about the time when SRK was super nervous to approach a girl on the sets of Jab Harry Met Sejal and asked the director for help. “Shah Rukh ke andar ki jo hichhichkichahat ha na, woh kabhi jaati nahi. We were in Portugal and nobody recognized Shah Rukh there. We were meanwhile trying to impress Anushka Sharma. We threw a challenge and we told him ‘why don’t you approach that girl over there’. You won’t believe, he was so nervous that he just didn’t go for it! He instead told me to talk to the girl. Shah Rukh is the romantic hero who can do anything for the heroines in films. But over there, he got so nervous! Accha laga mujhe yeh dekh kar. Even I was nervous but I forgot all about it when I saw King Khan’s nervousness,” shared the Aaj Kal director.

