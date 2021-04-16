Actress Ileana D’Cruz dazzles in white, in her latest Instagram post that she shared on Thursday.

In the image, Ileana wears an ivory coloured low-neck, a cut-out crop top paired with a linen shirt. She completed the look with thin gold chains and earrings.

As a caption, Ileana D’Cruz chose the sun and glitter emojis.

Ileana’s latest release was the digital film “The Big Bull”, starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Ileana D’Cruz will next be seen in “Unfair N Lovely”, a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana, and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

