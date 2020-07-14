Actress Ileana D’Cruz took to social media to capture her “forever mood”, and that is being a “goofball”.

“Forever mood. Well…90% of the time… #goofball #cantstopwontstop,” Ileana wrote on Instagram along with a short clip.

In the clip, Ileana D’Cruz is seen enjoying a photoshoot session.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram stories, Ileana D’Cruz sent out an inspiring message to her followers, wherein she told them that “it’s ok” to not feel amazing at all times.

Talking about how she didn’t get the expected results after her workout, Ileana D’Cruz wrote, “Been a strange couple of days. . . Felt great yesterday but today not so much… Didn’t even want to workout today but I still did it. I’d like to say that I felt frickin amazing after I finished my workout but I didn’t. A tiny bit better but definitely not amazing. And that’s ok. Some days are hard. That’s ok.”

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s “Pagalpanti”. She will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

