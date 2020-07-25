British star Hugh Grant possibly does not know, but he has a fan girl among the star actresses of Bollywood! Ileana D’Cruz, who calls Grant a “dishy man”, simply cannot stop gushing about him.

She took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a clip of Hugh Grant’s acting.

“Ugh Hugh Grant you dishy dishy man,” Ileana D’Cruz wrote, along with fire and heart face emoji.

Ileana D’Cruz then shared a boomerang video of herself making a goofy face. She wrote on the image: “All dressed up to workout. But feeling like a lazy bum today. Yes, I’m pouting.”

The actress was last seen on screen in the multistarrer Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also featured Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles.

Ileana D’Cruz will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic the film will now directly release on Disney+Hotstar.

