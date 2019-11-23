IFFI 2019: Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun & Derek Malcolm Discuss The Evolution Of Indian Cinema In Last 5 Decades

In conversation with Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun & Derek Malcolm on the evolution of Indian Cinema in the last 50 years was held at the 50th edition of IFFI. the panel spoke about talked about Indian cinema, festivals films, budgets, and OTT platforms.

While the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India kicked off in Goa on Wednesday evening, the star-studded grand opening hosted the megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and legendary Rajinikanth, who flagged off the extravaganza at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim.

Among many Masterclasses and in conversations, there was a session with Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun & Derek Malcolm on the evolution of Indian Cinema in the last 50 years was moderated by well know trade analysts and film critic Taran Adarsh.

The session started with the felicitation of Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun, Derek Malcolm and Taran Adarsh by Ira Joshi, DG, AIR.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai said, “The important thing today is to know how to be relevant for the cine-goers. Cinema is the representation of art. I get to know about Tamil culture and its people through films made by Mani Ratnam, Bengali and Malayalam cinema is so beautiful. Cinema is the biggest influential device and is the culmination of our own mythology and heritage.”

“Filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak was my Guru, he was the vice principal at FTII, Pune and I was like a blue-eyed boy for him, he used to answer all my questions over drinks. When I made my films, I had his guidance in mind,” he added.

Film critic Derek Malcolm said, “When I first came to India in the 70’s as a cricketer and not as a critic, I attended the film festival in Bombay but there were no Indian films being screened. Along with the American critics, when I spoke to the festival director, he informed us that they don’t screen Indian films and if we need to see those, we need to see them in the commercial cinemas downtown but the scenario has changed now. Also, I strongly believe that Bollywood has definitely improved technically nowadays.”

“There are many aspects to look at the cinema. It can entertain your mind, time or touch you spiritually. It is also the history of India. Filmmakers like Satyajit Ray made films without money but had enough intellect,” said Shaji N Karun.

The highlights of this year’s festival is the tremendous change in the last 50 editions from the participation of 23 countries in 1952, to almost 76 countries in 2019.

The 50th International Film Festival of India, 2019 is screening 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in Indian panorama section, around 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to attend and participate in the golden jubilee celebrations.

