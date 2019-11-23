Shabana Azmi’s Mother Actress Shaukat Kaifi Passes Away, Bollywood Celebs Pour In Condolences

Bringing in sad news this morning, Veteran actress Shabana Azmi’s mother actress Shaukat Kaifi breathed her last yesterday night following an age-related illness. Mourning the death are Shabana’s friends from the industry who poured in to offer their condolences to her late mother.

According to a report in Time Of India, Shaukat Azmi was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for the past few days and was in the ICU. The reports also suggest that the family bought her home late last night and her last rites are to be performed on Saturday noon.

To pay their last respects, many Bollywood celebs started pouring in at the Azmi residence. We saw Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Boney Kapoor, Sayami Kher and ace designer Manish Malhotra outside Shabana’s residence.

For the unversed, Shaukat Kaifi was an actress and was married to a famous poet Kaifi Azmi. The actress was last seen in Shaad Ali’s Saathiya. After the death of her husband, Shaukat wrote an autobiography named Kaifi and I which was also later adapted in a play.

The play premiered in 2006 after four years of Kaifi’s death. It was performed by Shabana and Javed Akhtar. Out of Shaukat’s amazing work, her most notable performances were in films like Garam Hawa and Umrao Jaan. She was also a renowned theatre artist.

Our condolences with the families and we pray that Shaukat Kaifi’s soul rests in peace.

