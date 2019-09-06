Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to reunite with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Kick 2, which has been making the noise since its very confirmation. While the filmmaker has denied the project releasing on Eid 2020, but he’s letting out about the time when his movie Jeet (1996) starring Salman and Sunny Deol failed at the box office and later, he planned for Judwaa with the Dabangg actor.

Sajid recalled the experience in an conversation with Deccan Chronicle about how people lost their faith in their collab and only were negative about Judwaa, where Salman was to be seen in a double role. “I remember Jeet, starring Sunny Deol and Salman Khan, which didn’t do very well. After that, when I signed Salman for Judwa in a double role, the media had written an article titled ‘Ek Salman nahi chala toh do do Salman kaise chalenge? (If one Salman didn’t work, then how will two?),” shared Nadiadwala.

Well, looks like whoever said it was clearly wrong because the movie turned out to be a great success. We’ve got our eyes on Kick 2 now!

Meanwhile, the actor also spoke about how close he is to Kesari actor Akshay Kumar as he added, “Akshay and I were good pals. We would sit on the same bench in the same classroom together for many years. We both went to Don Bosco School. In 1993, I decided to make a film titled Waqt Humara Hai, and then made back-to-back films with him,” he explains.

On the work front, Sajid has produced Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore which released today, and has received a good response so far, both from the audience as well as the critics.

The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, amongst others.

