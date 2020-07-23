Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke: Kunal Kemmu made an incredible impression as a child artiste before his debut as a lead actor in Bollywood.

Notable roles where Kunal showcased his talent as a child artiste include “Zakhm“, “Raja Hindustani“, and “Dushman”, before he made his debut as a traditional hero in the 2005 release, “Kalyug“.

On Thursday, Kunal Kemmu reminisced about working in the Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla comedy Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, which released in 1993.

“Although I’m not sure about the exact day but it released in this month 27 years ago (I trust google),” he wrote about the film on Instagram.

Along with his post, Kunal shared a poster of the film, which cast him in the role of a naughty kid.

The Mahesh Bhatt-directed Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke is inspired by the 1958 Hollywood rom-com hit, “Houseboat“, starring Cary Grant and Sophia Loren.

Kunal Kemmu, who played an evil character in his last release, “Malang“, returns to the comedy genre with his next, “Lootcase“, a heist comedy set to release digitally.

Lootcase also stars Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz and other in key roles. The film will release on 31st July.

