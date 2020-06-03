Hrithik on Jadoo's extra thumb in 'Koi... Mil Gaya'
Hrithik Roshan Shares The Reason Behind Jadoo’s Extra Thumb In ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared the reason behind alien Jadoo’s extra thumb in the much-loved “Koi… Mil Gaya”.

With the lockdown in place, many people are either watching re-runs of shows or old movies.

One of the viewers spotted a thing while watching “Koi… Mil Gaya”, and threw a question at the makers of the 2003 blockbuster, helmed by Rakesh Roshan.

“Watching #KoiMilGaya on TV and a weird observation. Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to #Jadoo just like #RohitMehra (#HrithikRoshan), which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters?,” wrote the fan.

Hrithik Roshan, who played the lead character Rohit in the film, replied: “Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn’t look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend. Stay safe.”

While Jadoo was stranded on the earth in the film, Hrithik Roshan played the role of a specially-abled youngster who later gets superpowers as a gift from the alien.

