Hrithik Roshan Shares An Emotional Memory With Rishi Kapoor: "I Used To Get Up, Heart Palpitating..."

Hrithik Roshan on Friday took to Instagram to express how much he is missing Chintu uncle, as he called the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

“Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called. I don’t think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me. Everytime dad called and said ‘chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you’, I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room, preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which,” the actor wrote.

Mentioning how Rishi Kapoor acted as a mentor in his life, Hrithik further wrote: “You gave me strength at my weakest moments. It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. That It made me believe in myself. Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort , thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes , thank you for that consistent support and encouragement chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you. Thank you for being my childhood , for literally shouting out loud into my ear drums about the importance of hard work. And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said . I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much.”

Rishi Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan have appeared together in the 2012 movie “Agneepath” directed by Karan Malhotra.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning after a battle with cancer. The 67-year-old actor breathed his last at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

