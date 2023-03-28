Hrithik Roshan Drops A Sweet Reaction To Girlfriend Saba Azad's Pics In Saree

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has dropped a love-filled comment on his actress-singer girlfriend Saba Azad’s picture dressed in a saree.

Saba took to Instagram, where she shared a few pictures of her in a shimmery blue and golden Manish Malhotra saree.

She captioned the image: “Mermaid but make it disco!!”

Hrithik Roshan could not stop gushing over her pictures. He wrote: “I see you” along with a heart emoticon.

Here’s the picture:

The couple have been dating for several months and are often spotted together at film parties and events.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in ‘Fighter‘. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Saba Azad is seen in ‘Rocket Boys’ season 2.

