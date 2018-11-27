Hrithik Roshan defines his relationship with Sussanne, puts a rest to reconciliation rumours

While there has been enough conjecture around Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s reconciliation, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a post about ‘closest friend’ Sussane putting all the rumours to rest.

With his latest Instagram post, Hrithik Roshan has given a clear perspective of his relationship with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan stating he only shares a close friendship with her.

Defining his relationship with Sussanne via his post, Hrithik Roshan shared, “Here is Sussanne, my closest friend (also my ex-wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys.”

A moment in itself.

It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas, it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided.

Here’s to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home.

#beOpen #bebrave #artoflove #tolerance #courage #abundance #loveisgreaterthanfear #explorersforever #childrenarethefuture #harmony”.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan who parted ways in 2014 have shared a cordial and warm relationship since then and have time and again set a precedent for estranged couples on parenting. The duo is often seen hanging out together along with their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan as they go out for meals, movies or vacations together.

The Superstar has over the years also won hearts of fans and followers as he never fails to be a doting father to his sons. From sparing time from his busy schedules to spend time with his sons to teaching them life lessons, Hrithik Roshan leaves no stone unturned to be the ideal father.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his first ever biopic ‘Super 30‘ and will be seen with Tiger Shroff in an untitled action film.