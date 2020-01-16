Hrithik Roshan Cried In His Room Post Receiving Heaps Of Praises For Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

The 2000’s release Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel is still considered as one of the classics of that time. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film was an instant blockbuster and gave Hrithik Roshan sudden stardom. Surprisingly, the actor was not expecting quick fame and was quite unsure about his career post the success.

Yes, you read that right. Father and director, Rakesh Roshan told Quint that Hrithik came home thinking whether or not he was cut out for the industry. Rakesh Roshan revealed, “I remember this incident, three or four months after the film had released. Hrithik was crying in his room. He was like, ‘I can’t handle it. I can’t work, I can’t go to the studio. There are buses full of girls and boys coming to meet me. I’m not getting a chance to learn, to act, to concentrate on my work. Everybody wants to meet me.’”

“I then explained to him, ‘Suppose this situation never arose, then what would have happened? You should take this as a blessing, adjust to it and work. Don’t take it as a burden.’ And he understood,” added the filmmaker. The actor won the Filmfare for best actor and best debut for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as well.

The Ameesha Patel, Hrithik starrer film recently completed its 20 years. Hrithik celebrated the same with a sweet post. He wrote, “I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other … On the face of it, Fearless is a David. Fear is more a Goliath. But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath… I feel terribly bad for fear. Cause it tries so hard. Fearless is a smart cookie, it only follows one rule. To keep going… Thanks, Fear. If not for 20 years of you, I’d never have lived my 20 years of Fearless…”

Hrithik’s list of accolades and recognition is long, from being crowned as the Entertainer of the Year to topping the list of Sexiest Asian Man in the world thrice in four years, Hrithik has come a long way.

Needless to say, the actor has come a long way from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and has a long way to go.

