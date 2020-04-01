Hrithik Roshan Appreciates Mumbai Police’s Tweet On Social Distancing With Humour

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown to lighten up the mood of citizens of Mumbai, Mumbai police shared a tweet that read, “Zoom in! We’ve got a secret message for you.” On zooming in the photograph, one could see the words, “That’s too close. Don’t be a fool, maintain social distance” written in a rather tiny font. The hilarious and innovative way of advising precautions for coronavirus was lauded by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan through his twitter.

The Super 30 actor re-tweeted the post and agreed with the sense of humour of the Mumbai Police. Hrithik replied – ‘’Very innovative @Mumbaipolice reminds me that serious issues can also be handled with a little sense of humor’’.

Very innovative @MumbaiPolice . Reminds me that serious issues can also be handled with a little sense of humor 👏 https://t.co/pqRYFWfOVG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 1, 2020

Hrithik Roshan had also expressed his thoughts over Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray’s tweet asking people to not be a fool and step out of their homes. He added to Thackeray’s tweet and said that ”the end of the lockdown doesn’t mean victory” over the novel coronavirus outbreak. He urged his fans and followers to continue practising social distancing ‘until there is complete eradication’.

Hrithik has also made a donation PM cares fund for coronavirus. On the work front, Hrithik has delivered 2 super hits last year and is all set to start shooting for Krrish 4, post the coronavirus lockdown.

