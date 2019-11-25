Housefull 5 Already On Cards? Akshay Kumar’s Post Hints At The Same

Housefull 4 has been a success story at the box office. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh welcomed Bobby Deol to complete the guy-trio whereas we saw Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde & Kriti Sanon as the leading ladies in the film. It faced the heat of controversies with Sajid Khan muddling with #MeToo allegations, while Farhad Samji came on-board as the new director.

The movie went on to cross the 200 crore mark at the box office. This is Akshay Kumar’s 2nd back to back 200 crore film after Mission Mangal. Last night we saw a reunion of most of the actors from all the Housefull films. From Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez to Bobby Deol, we saw a house full of nostalgic faces.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and posted, “Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4? Gearing up for 5? I don’t know”

https://twitter.com/akshaykumar/status/1198850265048178689/photo/1

Jacqueline Fernandez also shared some entertaining videos on her Instagram story as well.

The story of Housefull 4 is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The was a Diwali release and it released on October 26 release clashing with Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China.

Ritiesh Deshmukh has been a part of ‘Housefull’ franchise since its first part. He said, “For me, working in ‘Housefull 4‘ means getting back with close friends and having a great time, enjoying a paid holiday and working with people with whom I have never worked before. Through this franchise, I get the opportunity to work with lovely actors and that’s great fun for me.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!