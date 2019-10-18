Housefull 4 NEW Motion Poster: Bollywood’s Villain ‘Papa Ranjeet’ Doubles The Fun

With each passing day, the buzz is getting stronger for Housefull 4. The Reincarnation comedy features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbandanda and Pooja Hegde, in key roles. After teasing the audience with first look posters, songs and trailer, another character poster featuring renowned villain of Bollywood, Ranjeet, is out.

Just a while ago, Akshay Kumar shared the motion poster through his official Twitter account. He captioned it as, “Sitamgarh ke Maharaj urf Thakral hain yeh! Milna hain iss anokhe shakhs se, toh 7 din aur rukiye! #Housefull4 #7DaysToHF4”.

Like each and every character of Housefull 4, Ranjeet too, is seen in two avatars. One belonging in the present and the other one tracing to the era of 1400. In the old era, Ranjeet will be seen as Sitamgarh’s Maharaj named Thakral.

With so many interesting characters joining in, the movie is sure shot to be a laugh riot!

Recently, team of Housefull 4 carried special promotional activity with Housefull4Express’ rail journey travelling from Mumbai to Delhi.

Akshay tweeted a photo of the them travelling by the train. He captioned it: “It’s a HouseFull of smiles as the #Housefull4Express journey kickstarts! #HouseFull4 @Riteishd @thedeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti_official @ChunkyThePanday.”

This activity is a part of Indian Railways’ ‘Promotion on Wheels’, which is a new concept that was kicked off on Wednesday with the film’s cast on board for the film’s promotions on its Mumbai to Delhi route.

“Housefull 4“, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on October 25.

