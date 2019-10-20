Housefull 4 Motion Poster: Rana Daggubati In His Negative Avatar Is As Impressive As It Can Get

The makers of Housefull 4 are leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of the Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon starrer as the film is inching closer and closer to its release date.

This morning Akshay shared a brand new motion poster from the comedy caper featuring South star Rana Daggubati.

The superstar tweeted, “Khookha toli ka Raja Gama, tayyaar hai Sitamgarh se badla lene aur aap sabse milne ke liye 5 din mein”

The film which is made on the backdrop of reincarnation comedy will have Rana in a negative role.

Talking about the film, so far the trailer, songs and posters of Housefull 4 has been well received by the audience.

Housefull 4 Starring Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Boman Irani along with others is been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film is the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise. The story of the film is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s character is getting compared with Ranveer Singh’s look in “Bajirao Mastani” by the movie buffs. Both characters are bald and based in history, and also have similar get-up and costume.

Speaking about the same, Akshay said, “If that’s the case then are you trying to tell me that all bald characters will have some sort of similarity with Ranveer’s look in ‘Bajirao Mastani’? We are not trying to ape anybody in our film.”

Housefull 4 will hit the big screen on 25th October on occasion of Diwali.

