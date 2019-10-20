SS Rajamouli-Prabhas’ Baahubali Receives A Standing Ovation At Royal Albert Hall

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s directorial Baahubali has given Indian cinema lovers all across, yet another reason to celebrate. The film which was screened yesterday at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London has spelled its magic again. Director Rajamouli, Music Composer M.M Keeravani, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati AKA Team Baahubali received applauds and a standing ovation for their work in the film from the international audience present at the venue.

The Prabhas-Anushka Shetty starrer also happens to be the very first non-English film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall.

The official twitter handle of Baahubali shared images and videos of before and after the screening of the film from the event, with a caption that read: “Baahubali – The beginning is the only NON ENGLISH film to be played at @RoyalAlbertHall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years ago! A HISTORIC MOMENT FOR ALL OF US! JAI MAAHISHMATHI… #Baahubali #BaahubaliTheBeginningLive”

Baahubali – The Beginning is the only NON ENGLISH film to be played at @RoyalAlbertHall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years ago! A HISTORIC MOMENT FOR ALL OF US! 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏻 JAI MAAHISHMATHI… ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻#Baahubali #BaahubaliTheBeginningLive pic.twitter.com/9aURPVEAg2 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 19, 2019

Another post read, “Standing ovation at the @RoyalAlbertHall… HUGE applause to whoever came to #ReliveTheEpic.. Thank you LONDON… We will cherish this event forever… Saahore @MMKeeravaani & the entire team of BAAHUBALI…”

Standing ovation at the @RoyalAlbertHall… 🔥🔥🙏🏻🙏🏻 HUGE applause to whoever came to #ReliveTheEpic.. Thank you LONDON… We will cherish this event forever… ❤🙏🏻 Saahore @MMKeeravaani & the entire team of BAAHUBALI… 🔥✊🏻pic.twitter.com/HeZ1MmwA88 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 20, 2019

Baahubali: The Beginning, which released in 2015 had cash registers ringing all across. As it broke almost every possible record then at box office.

