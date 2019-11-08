Housefull 4 Box Office: Records 5th Highest Second Week Of 2019

Housefull 4 Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Riteish Deshmukh led film received so much negativity from media but still, it has proved to be one of the top grossers of All Time. If that’s not it, the film is also one of the best trending films of this year as it has recorded a very good second week.

Housefull 4 earned 48.42 crores in the second week compared to 141.31 crores in its 1st week which is around 65% drop. The film has also recorded the 5th highest second week of 2019 which is very good.

Top 10 second weeks of 2019 are:

Kabir Singh 78.78 crores

Uri: The Surgical Strike 62.54 crores

Mission Mangal 49.95 crores

War 49.55 crores

Housefull 4 48.42 crores

Chhichhore 40.47 crores

Dream Girl 38.60 crores

Total Dhamaal 38.05 crores

Super 30 37.86 crores

Kesari 29.66 crores

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 is all set to enter the 200 crores club soon and become Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser ever. Akshay’s first 200 crores grosser was Mission Mangal which earned 200.16 crores this year.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol & Kriti Kharbanda in lead, the film hit the Box Office on Oct 25. Directed by Farhad Samji, HF4 is the 4th part of the hit comedy franchise Housefull. The franchise already has 2 films in the 100 crores club and with this one, it’s set to get an entry in the 200 crores club.

