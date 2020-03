Hotness Alert: Jacqueline Fernandez Sets Instagram On Fire With Some Jaw Dropping Yoga Poses, Watch

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez prefers to start her week the yoga way. The B-Town hottie on Monday morning shared a couple of videos on Instagram where she performs yoga, even as relaxing music plays in the background.

Of course, Jacqueline looks hot and fit as ever in a short pink frock!

Jacqueline captioned one of the videos: “Stretch. Keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!”

In another video, she can be seen deep breathing. “Make sure you put on some good relaxing music and breathe!!!” she captioned it.

Fans are in love with Jacqueline’s fitness fetish and her comment box is naturally flooded with red hearts and fire emojis. Fans also appreciated her “sexy” figure.

On the work front, Jacqueline’s latest release is a music video of the T-Series single “Mere angane mein“, where she features alongside Asim Riaz of Bigg Boss 13 fame. The video was an instant hit and Jacqueline and Asim have been showered by praises ever since the song is out. Reports have also been doing rounds that Jacky might soon reunite with Kick co-star Salman Khan for the sequel of the film.

