Home Minister Amit Shah, Are You Listening? Good Newwz Star Akshay Kumar Has An Advice For You

Good Newwz star Akshay Kumar and his love for politics is very known to all of us. The actor headlines for the social films he does and was the man of the hour when he took Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s informal interview. The actor, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Good Newwz, was asked a very unusual question related to Home Minister Amit Shah and his reply is unmissable.

The actor along with the Good Newwz team – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani was in the capital to promote the film. While interacting to the media, Akshay was asked if he had any questions for India’s home minister Amit Shah.

Akshay Kumar said, “The only thing I would ask Amit Shah ji, is to please take care of his health. He is a very important person in the country. I would just give him a suggestion ki 6.30 pm ke baad khaana na khaaye (I would advise him not to eat anything after 6.30 pm).”

“It will be good for him – and for anyone else – if he stops eating after 6.30. Humare shastro mein likha hai ki aapko suryast ke baad koi ann nahi khaana chahiye (It is written in our scriptures that we should not eat food after sunset). It helps your body,” the Good Newwz actor added.

Earlier, Akshay even talked about interviewing PM Narendra Modi. He said, “Anyone would have jumped at the chance of interviewing PM Modi. I went without any preparation and asked him questions as a common man.”

The actor rubbished speculation that the questions were pre-approved by the prime minister’s team. “Even the PM was taken aback by the kind of questions I was asking — about jokes he tells and whether he likes mangoes. He was sweet enough to answer my questions, he could’ve had me thrown out,” he said.

On the work front, Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz. The film deals with the subject of In Vitro Fertilisation and will hit the theatres on December 27.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!