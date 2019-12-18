The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Takes A Funny Dig At Archana Puran Singh For Snatching Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Job!

The team of Good Newwz has been busy promoting their film which is coming right after Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. They are gracing The Kapil Sharma Show with their presence and we can’t wait to watch the entire episode and their fun banters.

Kapil has recently been blessed with a baby girl with wife, Ginni Chatrath. He announced the Good Newwz on Twitter and people from Bollywood fraternity also congratulated the couple.

While Akshay comes dancing on Good Newwz’s song Sauda Khara Khara at the beginning of the show and makes Archana Puran Singh wonder where Kapil is and she asks Akshay if he is going to host the show.

Answering to Archana’s question, Akshay says, “I’ve learnt if from you only” to which she asks, what. Akshay then replies, “to snatch someone else’s work. Earlier somebody else used to sit on that chair, how you’ve snatched it from him”. Akshay didn’t take Navjot Singh Siddhu’s name but we are all well aware of who used to sit on that chair earlier.

Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #TheKapilSharmaShow ka hoga 100th episode aur issi #GoodNewwz par aayenge Akshay, Kareena, Diljit, Kiara dene hassi aur entertainment ka double dose. pic.twitter.com/vSEzh6EG31 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 18, 2019

Good Newwz releases on December 27 and we can’t wait to watch it. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Good Newwz deals with the subject of In Vitro Fertilisation and is a funny take on what happens when the sperms of two men gets exchanged.

