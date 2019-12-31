Hina Khan’s First EVER Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan On A Flight Proves He’s Truly The King Of Hearts

Hina Khan has become a sensation in no time. From being the girl next door to bagging one of the biggest television shows – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress has come a long way. Hina even made it to Cannes Film Festival this year and impressed everybody with her performance in the film – Lines. The actress has had a great year and is more than happy with what she has achieved in this little time.

The actress recently sat down for a candid interview with Pinkvilla and talked about her first encounters in life. On being asked about her first celebrity moment, Hina revealed that her first celebrity encounter was with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Hina revealed, “I think it was Shah Rukh, yes, I met him on a flight. I remember he was flying to Delhi to promote his film Don and I was sleeping on the front row and suddenly when I woke up I saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting on the next seat. he was having his fruits.”

“I went to him and I told him I want a picture. He said that ‘I will give you a picture when we land.’ and he did give me a picture later. He himself came to me and said ‘You wanted a picture’ and then we clicked a picture and he remembered. I will never forget this incident.”

She also talked about her college days and revealed that it was during her days in college when she started applying makeup. Hina said that she only used to apply kohl when it came to makeup but when she realised that the boys from her college were noticing her and called her pretty, she started applying a lot of makeup.

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the music video of the song Raanjhana where she romanced her BFF Priyank Sharma. Priyank recently opened up about how initially he felt a little awkward to romance Hina Khan on the sets of Raanjhana as well.

“Initially, I felt awkward and I told Hina that how can I romance her as she is a friend. She was chill and was always ready when the camera was on. Initially, it was a little awkward but with time, it went fine for me,” shared Priyank in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!