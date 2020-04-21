Is Hina Khan’s Look For Her Short Film ‘Smart Phone’ Inspired By Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaga?

Despite being in lockdown, Hina Khan has several projects in her hand and one of them is all set to release very soon. The gorgeous actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming short film Smartphone. Soon releasing on streaming app Ullu, the short film’s first looks are already out. Hina Khan also shared the first look from the film on her social media, and interestingly it looks quite similar to Anushka Sharma’s look from her film, Sui Dhaga.

Hina Khan a picture of her sitting in the same pose as Anushka Sharma’s viral meme pose from the movie Sui Dhaga and Hina can also be seen wearing a saree in the still. The resemblance of Hina’s look with Anushka’s look is uncanny.

Take a look:

Hina Khan also shared the trailer of the film, which also features Kunal Roy Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Ankush Bhatt in important roles. Hina can be seen playing a saree-clad woman, just like Anushka’s character in Sui Dhaga. The film is based on a small-town woman who shifts to a big city. She starts using a smartphone and slowly molds herself into Urban circumstances with unique ways. A common reality in an uncommon way.

Watch the trailer here:



Hina looks completely different in the film than her real-life glamorous image. The film is about to release on the 24th of April.

What do you think of Hina’s look? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!