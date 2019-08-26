Himesh Reshammiya On Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal: “I Will Help Her Voice Reach Everyone”

Himesh Reshammiya’s Happy Hardy And Heer’s, Teri Meri Kahani has been in the news for quite a while now. The project got an added impetus after Ranu Mondal, or more famously known as Lata of Ranaghat for her melodious recreation of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal recorded a son for the project.

Reshammiya caused quite a stir when he shared a post of Ranu recording a song in his presence in a studio. He captioned the post with, “Recorded teri meri kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented ranu mondal who has a divine voice , all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to persue them , a positive attitude can really make dreams come true , thanks for all your love and support [sic].”

The singer-actor-composer, who is currently judging a reality singing show, Superstar Singer, said he was instantly engulfed in the divine and melodious voice of Ranu who appeared on the show.

Himesh’s post went viral within a span of hours and had him receiving applauds from every corner for pushing fresh talent. Speaking about the same, Reshammiya said, “Salman Bhai’s father Salim uncle once advised me that whenever in life I come across a talented person, I should never let that person go and keep him/her close to me. He advised me to help that person grow his/her talent. When I met Ranu ji, I realised she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerizing and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a God’s gift which needs to be shared with the world, by singing in my upcoming movie, Happy Hardy and Heer,” reports Mid Day.

He further added, “I think I will help her voice reach everyone. She also learnt the tune on the sets live and she will record the track soon and the song is titled Teri Meri Kahaani. This song is very close to my heart and will be released in the next few days with its video.”

Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and choreographer turned director Raka’s film, Happy Hardy And Heer, a musical romantic comedy is yet to have an official release date. The film features Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann in the lead roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!