Here’s Why Katrina Kaif Won’t Be Invited For Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s Functions Again!

Recently, Bollywood’s IT couple Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh got married, which took the Internet by storm. The duo got hitched in Italy, post which they hosted a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai. The who’s who of Bollywood graced the reception of #DeepVeer! But what caught everyone’s attention was Katrina Kaif’s entry at the reception.

Not only the media, but even the fans were quizzed on how Katrina attended DeepVeer’s reception considering her and Deepika’s relation post breaking up with Ranbir Kapoor. Both the leading ladies shared some cold vibes then. But Katrina’s presence at the reception rubbished all the rumours.

Today at the song launch event of Husn Parcham from her upcoming film Zero, Katrina was asked about her budding friendship with Deepika on social media and if we will get to see new buddies in town, to which she said, “A lot of people have asked me this question. I was invited to the wedding, and I am a person who reacts quite instinctively and emotionally, I felt it in my heart to go, and we went.”

She also went on and joked that DeepVeer won’t invite her anymore as she ate half the chocolates there at the reception. “We had a wonderful time, we danced till the wee hours of the morning, and I ate half the chocolate there, so I might not be invited at any of their functions again (laughs).”

“But, we really had a wonderful time, there was a lot of warmth and it was really beautiful. We had a really nice time and I was really happy to be there,” she concluded.

On the work front, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress is gearing up for her release Zero which hits the theatres on December 21, 2018. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.