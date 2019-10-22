Here’s Why Dabangg 3 Trailer Launch Will Be A Memorable Event For Salman Khan & His Fans

The anticipation for Dabangg 3 trailer is sky high and the makers are making sure to launch it on a grand scale. With trailer all set to be unveiled tomorrow, we will get to see Salman Khan in his Chulbul Pandey avatar in the event. Apart from it, we have learnt some more interesting details that will make the trailer launch event the memorable one.

The trailer launch will be held across 9 cities of the country and the report in Mid-Day states that around 50 members of Mumbai’s Salman Khan Fan Club will dress like Chulbul Pandey and mark their presence at the event. They will make it to the location (Juhu) before Khan.

A source close to the development quotes, “Salman has announced that he will attend all the promotional activities in his Chulbul Pandey get-up. Taking a cue from him, the admirers have decided to dress up as their favourite cop for the event, and plan to greet him with pomp and show at the venue,” reports Mid-Day.

“The trailer will be simultaneously launched in nine cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Contestants have been asked to send in their entries, explaining in 150 words why they think they are Chulbul’s biggest fans. While select fans in Mumbai will be able to witness the actor live in action at the gig, Khan will interact with other winners across the country through video-conference, ” source further adds.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is slated to release on 20th December 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!