Comedian-actor-producer Kapil Sharma met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and bonded over their Amritsari roots.

Kapil on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.

Thank you respected @_ManmohanSingh ji for the warmth, hospitality and a heart to heart conversation about our Amritsari roots,especially about our college and food. Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma’am. Regards 🙏 pic.twitter.com/byiAbiDxCM — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) February 5, 2019

“Thank you respected Manmohan Singhji for the warmth, hospitality and a heart-to-heart conversation about our Amritsari roots, especially about our college and food,” the comedian captioned the image.

“Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma’am,” he added.

On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting the The Kapil Sharma Show after a brief break.

He recently hosted his wedding reception in Delhi.

