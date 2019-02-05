Comedian-actor-producer Kapil Sharma met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and bonded over their Amritsari roots.
Kapil on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.
Thank you respected @_ManmohanSingh ji for the warmth, hospitality and a heart to heart conversation about our Amritsari roots,especially about our college and food. Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma’am. Regards 🙏 pic.twitter.com/byiAbiDxCM
— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) February 5, 2019
“Thank you respected Manmohan Singhji for the warmth, hospitality and a heart-to-heart conversation about our Amritsari roots, especially about our college and food,” the comedian captioned the image.
“Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma’am,” he added.
On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting the The Kapil Sharma Show after a brief break.
He recently hosted his wedding reception in Delhi.
