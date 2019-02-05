Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, John Abraham & Other Celebs Send Wishes!

From wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to his friends John Abraham and Genelia Deshmukh, Bollywood celebrities filled Twitter with good wishes for Abhishek Bachchan on his 43rd birthday on Tuesday.

Abhishek, son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, made his acting debut in 2000 with Refugee alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Since his debut, he has featured in several films like Dhoom, Yuva, Guru, Happy New Year, Sarkar and Dostana. He was last seen onscreen in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan.

Here is what what the celebrities have posted:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

View this post on Instagram 🥰always…My Baby😘HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY💖✨🤗💝⭐️ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Feb 4, 2019 at 11:18am PST

Madhuri Dixit Nene:

Happy birthday @juniorbachchan, Wishing you a wonderful day and all the most amazing memories on your Big Day!🎉 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 5, 2019

Genelia Deshmukh:

Dearest @juniorbachchan .. Wishing you a very happy birthday.. Thank You for always being there for us .. Warmest Regards always — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) February 5, 2019

John Abraham:

Happy birthday my dearest baba @juniorbachchan . To many more beautiful birthdays. May our Dostana last forever!!! pic.twitter.com/EDHL6GZMZu — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 5, 2019

Sonu Sood:

Happy birthday mere bhai @juniorbachchan .. there can no one be like u ❤️ simply the best. Keep hating me because I love u the most ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vG4ulqWomM — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 5, 2019

Adnan Sami:

Happy birthday dear @juniorbachchan, Wishing you a wonderful day and a brilliant year ahead! Much love & duas! 🤗 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 5, 2019

Raghav:

Happy birthday to my man @juniorbachchan ! Thank you for your kindness, your willingness to make art with me, but most importantly your friendship. Love from Canada! — RAGHAV (@raghavworldwide) February 4, 2019

Goldie Behl:

This is not a throwback, it is happening right now as we post 😉 Happy birthday little bro @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/I3FMWZ5YRw — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) February 5, 2019

Milap Zaveri:

Happy birthday @juniorbachchan You are one of the nicest people I’ve met and you deserve all the happiness in the world 🤗 — Milap (@zmilap) February 5, 2019

