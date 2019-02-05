From wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to his friends John Abraham and Genelia Deshmukh, Bollywood celebrities filled Twitter with good wishes for Abhishek Bachchan on his 43rd birthday on Tuesday.

Abhishek, son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, made his acting debut in 2000 with Refugee alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Since his debut, he has featured in several films like Dhoom, Yuva, Guru, Happy New Year, Sarkar and Dostana. He was last seen onscreen in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan.

Here is what what the celebrities have posted:

B-Town celebs wish 'nicest' Abhishek Bachchan on birthday
Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, John Abraham & Other Celebs Send Wishes!

🥰always…My Baby😘HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY💖✨🤗💝⭐️

Madhuri Dixit Nene:

Genelia Deshmukh:

John Abraham:

Sonu Sood:

Adnan Sami:

Raghav:

Goldie Behl:

Milap Zaveri:

