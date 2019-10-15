Here’s How Aaradhya Bachchan Reacted To The News Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dubbing In Hindi For Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was last seen at L’oreal Paris X Fashion Week, where she was seen sharing the ramp with her friend Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello and Amber Heard is excited as she dubbed for Maleficent: The Evil Mistress in Hindi. Aishwarya also revealed how her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan reacted to the news of her dubbing for Maleficent: The Evil Mistress and it’s so on point like any doting daughter!

In a recent interview with Zoom, Aishwarya revealed that it was almost bedtime and she was putting Aaradhya to bed and that’s when she got the mail. “It was her (Aaradhya) bedtime and when I was taking her to bed, the mail came and I don’t know how I happened to look at it, maybe I was setting an alarm. And I was like ‘Why am I reading Maleficent? This is bizarre!’ and I looked at the message again and I am like, ‘Are you serious? I have been asked for Maleficent?’” She heard her mother’s reaction and got excited.

Aishwarya further added, “And she (Aaradhya) heard it because I said it aloud because I was like ‘Why is the maleficent coming on my phone?’ To which, Aaradhya shouted ‘WHAT? Maleficent?’ And I said that the movie is done and I am not playing the part. Then I said it aloud to her that I have been asked to do the voiceover for the Hindi version. And Aaradhya was like ‘Still! It’s Maleficent!’ so we both smiled.”

Aishwarya concluded by telling a funny story on how she explained dubbing to Aaradhya and said, “I had once taken her during my dubbing for a commercial for L’Oreal, so she was like ‘Dubbing as in? You are worth it?’ Then I explained to her we will be going to a room and I won’t be enacting the part but I will be doing the voice. So, she knew what I will be going to do but I saw her eyes light up because she liked this character and she had just seen it.”

Aishwarya is next collaborating with Mani Ratnam and has already given hit movies in the past like Guru, Iruvar and Raavan. She will reportedly be playing a double role in the upcoming film.

