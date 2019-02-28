Hera Pheri 3 Latest Update: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty Will Reunite To Shoot, But Not Soon!

After making us wait for so long, the team of Hera Pheri is finally coming back together for its third instalment. It looks like the dates of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have already been locked. The film was getting delayed due to different reasons, but now everything’s back on track.

It is being said the film will go on floors by the end of this year. The makers of the film, Feroze Nadiadwala and Indra Kumar have confirmed the same.

Earlier, the Khiladi Kumar had not come on board but the makers have finally convinced him to be the part of Hera Pheri 3. Director Indra Kumar, who is enjoying the success of his recently released film Total Dhamaal, said that he’s now keen on using VFX in the film. The success of Total Dhamaal has led him to use a lot more VFX in Hera Pheri 3 as well. According to the reports, he also said that he wasn’t the part of the film because of Total Dhamaal but now he is fully into Hera Pheri 3.

Well, this indeed is a GOOD NEWS for all the Hera Pheri fans! Isn’t it?

On the work front, Akshay is currently busy promoting Kesari and shooting for Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Apart from this, he also has Housefull 4 this year releasing in Diwali.