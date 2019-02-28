Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Witnesses A Minimal Drop!

Total Dhamaal is consolidating its position during the weekdays with minimal drops. It seems like the funny elements and performances of Ajay Devgn and the team has clicked big time with the family audience.

After remaining steady over Monday and Tuesday, Total Dhamaal faced a usual weekday drop on Wednesday and collected 6-8 crores* as per the early trends. The movie now stands at a total of 87-89 crores* in 6 days. With a given momentum, the entry in the coveted club of 100 crore is assured during the second weekend.

Despite a considerable competition from Gully Boy and Uri: The Surgical Strike in metros, the Indra Kumar directorial is maintaining its stronghold at the box office, due to the mass centres.

Total Dhamaal features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.

Anil Kapoor had fun working with Madhuri Dixit Nene on “Total Dhamaal“. It is the third instalment of the successful franchise “Dhamaal“, which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

On working with Madhuri, he said: “It felt like not a day had passed. We had a blast working together. She is one of the finest actresses of our industry of all time.”

He is also excited about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, which will begin on March 23.

“I am super excited for the IPL. My favourite team is Mumbai Indians but I love watching cricket for the spirit of the game,” he added.

