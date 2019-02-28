Karan Johar Ensures His Favourite Student Alia Bhatt Is A Part Of Student Of The Year 2! Here’s How

It wasn’t long ago when rumours of the original cast consisting Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra being a part of Student Of The Year 2 were doing the rounds. While it was being said that Alia had denied the reunion, looks like it wasn’t really true. The Brahmastra actress will be seen in a dance number with Tiger Shroff and Varun & Sid might be a part of it too!

According to a report in leading daily, Mumbai Mirror, the team has already started the prep, and the rehearsals will begin next week. “Farah Khan will be choreographing the song which only features Alia. The film’s team is figuring out ways to incorporate her co-stars from the first film, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, in the sequel. Both actors are expected to shoot their portions in the coming weeks too. Alia and Tiger’s song will be shot over one week on a grand set that is being put up at a suburban studio,” revealed the source close to the development.

The sequel, which is being directed by Karan Johar will feature Tiger Shroff alongside Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, with both marking their debut in the industry with this one.

Only time will tell whether the makers manage to incorporate the original cast in the movie and recreate the success of SOTY at the box office!

Meanwhile, Alia is currently working on her next Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Sadak 2 in the pipeline with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

