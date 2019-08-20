Has Tara Sutaria Found Her New BFF In THIS Actor? Deets Inside!

While Tara Sutaria made a smashing debut with Student of The Year 2 early this year; the actress has more often than not made headlines for her immaculate fashion sense and also for her frequent rumored relationships!

Now, it is being rumoured that the industry has found its very new BFF’s in Tara and Aadar Jain, the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor! A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, ”Tara is a friendly girl who quickly broke the ice and drew out the normally reserved Aadar. They share a lot in common.”

While many other reports have been suggesting that the duo has been inseparable ever since their first meeting, it is also being alleged that Tara and Aadar prefer to keep their meetings away from the glaring eyes of the public and the paparazzi. A source has been quoted by Deccan Chronicle saying, ”A lot of couples are not out in the open. They are happy meeting at parties and spending time with each other rather than go out on quiet dinners which don’t turn out to be so quiet when the paparazzi start snapping.”

Well, it certainly would be interesting to see if the friendship evolves into something more solid, or if either of the actors come out in the open about the true status of their relationship!

