Has Pooja Hegde Found Her Mr. Right In THIS Bollywood Newbie?

Bollywood and dating rumours go hand-in-hand. While actors take their own time to talk about their relations in public, but their dating secrets always manage to come through. Recently, we came across a rumour which links Bollywood and Telugu actress Pooja Hegde to a young hunk who made his Bollywood debut in a Saif Ali Khan starrer.

Reports claim that Pooja Hedge is dating Rohan Mehra, the son of a late Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan forayed into the film industry with the movie, Bazaar. The movie didn’t do well at the box-office but he earned accolades for his performance on screen.

However, in an Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked on point-blank on whether she was dating Rohan or not, and the 29-year-old actress finally put the rumours to rest! “We are very good friends. I don’t know where this news comes from. No, I’m single,” Pooja clarified.

Pooja also talked about the qualities she expects from her Mr. Right. She said that the person should be kind, understanding about her profession and have a sense of humour.

On the Work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in Prabhas’ 20 and she will be working opposite Salman Khan for the very first time in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is slated for an Eid 2021 release.

