Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff & A Dozen Of Other Bollywood Celebs Come Together For ‘Muskurayega India’

Music heals definitely would sound like an age old saying but, that’s the symphony that the nation needs today to win its battle- ‘Muskurayega India’ as it releases today!

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the world, the leading names of the industry have come together to bring about positivity and contribute towards a nationwide initiative, in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic. A very special track will be out today, brought to us by two of industry’s prominent names.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media and he shared the poster and he writes, “At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope. #MuskurayegaIndia song out at 6 PM today.”

Jackky Bhagnani also made and announcement for the song where he shared the poster and he writes, “Phir hogi Subah, Phir jagmagayega India. Hum sab agar saath dein, toh Jeet jayega India.

#MuskurayegaIndia out today at 6 PM!”

It is an initiative that would bring some positivity to the people of India by presenting Bollywood’s new anthem titled ‘Muskurayega India’, hinting towards the silver lining. The song marks the coming together of the fraternity for a cause, in a never seen or heard before anthem.

Commenting on the same actor Akshay Kumar shares, “At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, with the help of this song we want the people to be certain of one thing, that everything will go back to normal, all we need is a united stand against Covid-19. Aur phir Muskurayega India!”

Talking about the same, Jackky Bhagnani says, “This song is a humble tribute to bring smiles to the faces of all Indians. I personally felt the only thing that helps in times of uncertainty is hope so we came up with this song. A big big thank you to all our friends who helped us bring this together. All proceeds from this song will go into supporting the central & state govt’s efforts to fight the virus. This is just a small tribute to the spirit of our country, to the power of 1.3 billion Indians. Jeet Jayega India, Aur Phir Muskurayega India.”

Curated by Jackky Bhagnani’s music label JJust Music and composed and sung by the talented Vishal Mishra, ‘Muskurayega India’ is a symbol of India’s spirit of solidarity, battling against the coronavirus pandemic. The lyrics are soulful and more so, would definitely give one an adrenaline rush in order to come together as one nation! The song has meaningful lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore. The anthem is being presented by Cape of Good films And Jackky Bhagnani.

The celebratory names from the world of entertainment namely, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakulpreet Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Ananya Pandey and Jackky Bhagnani, have come together to spread the message of love and positivity in this special anthem.

