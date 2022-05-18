Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza set Instagram on fire as they grooved on popular rapper Badshah, Tainy and J Balvin‘s latest song Voodoo.

Andrea shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, the two beauty queens are seen twinning in a black bodycon dress. Andrea and Harnaaz even sported the same smokey eye-make up and nude lips for the video clip.

The 2020 Miss Universe Andrea Meza captioned the video: Latin + Asian = Fire emoji.

The video currently has over 143,000 likes and over 1 million views on the platform.

The trilingual anthemic track Voodoo marks the first collaboration between Indian rapper Badshah and Latinx icon, J Balvin.

Check out the viral video ft Harnaaz Sandhu and Andrea Meza below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Meza (@andreamezamx)

It has been produced by Tainy, who has earlier churned out hits with Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Anuel, and Daddy Yankee.

Voodoo follows Badshah’s latest EP ‘Retropanda – Part 1’, that released last month. In 2021, Badshah inked an exclusive agreement with Universal Music Group to be led by Capitol Records.

