Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza set Instagram on fire as they grooved on popular rapper Badshah, Tainy and J Balvin‘s latest song Voodoo.
Andrea shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, the two beauty queens are seen twinning in a black bodycon dress. Andrea and Harnaaz even sported the same smokey eye-make up and nude lips for the video clip.
The 2020 Miss Universe Andrea Meza captioned the video: Latin + Asian = Fire emoji.
The video currently has over 143,000 likes and over 1 million views on the platform.
The trilingual anthemic track Voodoo marks the first collaboration between Indian rapper Badshah and Latinx icon, J Balvin.
Check out the viral video ft Harnaaz Sandhu and Andrea Meza below:
View this post on Instagram
It has been produced by Tainy, who has earlier churned out hits with Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Anuel, and Daddy Yankee.
Voodoo follows Badshah’s latest EP ‘Retropanda – Part 1’, that released last month. In 2021, Badshah inked an exclusive agreement with Universal Music Group to be led by Capitol Records.
