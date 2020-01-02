Hardik Pandya & GF Nataša Stanković Get Engaged Amidst The Sea; See Video

Cricketer Hardik Pandya may have been a part of controversies last year, but 2020 has started on a bang for the Indian cricketer. Pandya proposed to DJ Waley Babu fame Nataša Stanković, and it is one of the most dreamy proposals we’ve seen. Below is all about it.

Hardik Panday himself took to Instagram to break the big news as he shared a string of photographs and videos of his big day. The couple could be seen in a boat amidst the waters in Dubai along with a band of musicians who help make the event bigger and better. While Hardik donned a casual shirt, black pants and gladiator, his now fiancé Natasa wore a black tube top, complimented with white and blue striped blazer and blue denim.

The cricketer captioned the image as “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged”

The video of the entire proposal is now going viral all across the internet, which was first shared by Natasa and witnessed Hardik Panday proposing her with the background score of Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt’s hit romantic track, Hamsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Check out the posts below:

Various celebrities took to the comment section to wish the newly engaged couple.

Actress Athiya Shetty who’s said to be dating KL Rahul wrote, ‘Congratulations’ while Rahul left hearts.

“Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless,” wrote Virat Kohli.

Sophie Choudry said, “This is sooooo lovely!! Huge congrats to you both”

Karan Tacker asked, “You got engaged ?!”

“Omg !!! Many many congratulations,” wrote Sonal Chauhan.

Meanwhile, other members from the Industry including Tara Sutaria, Sagarika Ghatge, Mandana Karimi, Jassie Gill, Karan Tacker, Krystle D’Souza, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeepa Dhar, too wished the couple.

