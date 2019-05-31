Happy Birthday Vir Das: The ‘Other Desi’ Who Has Been Putting India On The Global Map Since Forever

The multi-talented actor-writer-musician and stand up comedian Vir Das has made India proud and put on Global chart not just once or twice but at least 5 key times in his recent career. Apart from stand up, Vir is also best known for an acting job in films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Badmash Company amongst many others. Today 31st May, is Vir Das’ birthday, let us have a look into his achievements that made us Indians proud and has truly made him an international artist

1. Vir Das was awarded an honorary doctorate at Knox College, Illinois at his Alma Mater last year. It’s an achievement very few Indian artists have been honoured with from a major educational institution internationally.

2. Vir Das made history by becoming the first Indian ever to be signed by Netflix for a Comedy Special with Abroad Understanding. This Comedy Special was filmed in New York and New Delhi and was streamed on Netflix across the globe in over 100 countries. Abroad Understanding became one of the most talked about and successful shows on Netflix. His last special too, Losing It was widely well received globally.

3. Vir Das made history by becoming the first ever comedian to go on a World Tour, spanning across 32 countries and 6 continents in 2017! The tour titled The Boarding Das was the biggest world tour ever by an Indian comedian.

4. In early 2016, it was announced that Vir Das became the first Indian comedian to be signed on by CAA in Los Angeles, one of the world’s biggest talent firms, becoming the second Indian after Priyanka Chopra to be signed by CAA and soon after he became the first Indian comedian to be signed by Levity for his comedy work, the name that works with names like Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and several others in the comedy space.

5. In the year 2017, Variety Magazine which derives a list every year of the most sought after comedians across the world put Vir Das in their coveted list and pronounced him as one of the top 10 comedians to watch for

