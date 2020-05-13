Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: From Nailing The Uncomfortable Interview To Giving A Befitting Reply To Rakhi Sawant, 5 Times She Ruled The Social Media

Sunny Leone has been at the receiving end of some brutal criticism owing to her past career choice. But right from her days in Bigg Boss 5 to making her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2, Sunny has come a long way. Not only has she remained one of India’s most googled celebrity year after year, she has also made herself a force to reckon in Bollywood.

But more than her bubbly nature and films, it has been the sass and calm with which Sunny Leone has tackled controversies that have won our hearts.

Today, as the Ragini MMS actress celebrates her 39th birthday, she took to her official Instagram handle to thank her fans for all the love that they have always showered on her.

Now in our bid to wish the fun-loving Sunny Leone a very Happy Birthday, here is our list of 5 times that the actress made headlines and yet managed to win our hearts with her response to them.

1. The Bhupendra Chaubey Interview:

Popular news personality Bhupendra Chaubey’s interview with Sunny Leone left many viewers baffled and shocked. While it was officially an interview with a Bollywood celebrity, it came across as a criminal being interrogated for their career and life choices.

Bhupendra conducted his alleged interview with Sunny Leone by asking questions like, “Since you have come to Indian cinema, the number of people watching porn has increased proportionately to the extent that we are now the world’s largest consumer of porn. Can you respond to that?” But the actress maintained her calm and answered each of his chauvinistic and demeaning questions with utmost dignity and grace.

2. The Kapil Sharma Show:

Sunny Leone did the rather bold Ragini MMS for Ekta Kapoor and won millions of hearts not just for her sensuous looks but for her performance as well. But there was a time when the actress was embroiled in yet another controversy during the promotions of the film. It was being rumoured that while the makers of the film wanted to promote Ragini MMS on The Kapil Sharma show, the comedian refused to shoot alongside Sunny Leone.

While the news created quite an uproar, Sunny shut naysayers by eventually gracing The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion episode and also had a blast.

3. Rakhi Sawant Wanting To Ban Sunny Leone

There was a time when Rakhi Sawant was very vocal about her dislike for the Mastizaade actress. While Rakhi had accused Sunny Leone of spoiling the county’s youth, she had also asked for a ban on Sunny and said that the actress should be asked to leave India.

However, unlike most others who would lose their cool, Sunny Leone reacted to these comments by coolly saying that she would rather focus on the good things of life. Now that’s what haters need

4. C*ndom Ad’s and Hoardings:

Sunny Leone is one of the few actress to become the face of a leading c*ndom manufacturing brand. But her ads and hoardings caused a massive uproar in several parts of the country. While people forced governments to take of these ads and hoarding, an unfazed Sunny continued to be the face of the brand and promote safe sex in the country by using c*ndoms.

5. New Year Eve Performance In Bengaluru:

While Sunny Leone became a force to reckon with in B’town, her struggle to find acceptance in India does not seem to have come to an end. Despite being a successful actress there was a time when she was prevented from performing in Bengaluru during the New Year Eve of 2017.

Several Kannada outfits had asked for a ban on the actresses performance and eventually the event and Sunny’s appearance were cancelled after the police said that they could not guarantee safety and security of the people. While several fans of the actress said that she should ignore the threats of mass suicide by haters, Leone tweeted that she is a lover of peace and not war.

Well, all said and done, Sunny Leone is certainly loved for her bold and charming personality. Here’s Koimoi wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

