Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Birthday Girl Celebrates The Special Day With Her ‘World’ Anand Ahuja & Family!

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who turned 34 on Sunday, had a cosy celebration with her close friends and family members, who have whole-heartedly praised her for being genuine and wonderful.

Sonam looked chic in a black ensemble with statement earrings, as seen via inside photographs that have made a splash on social media. Her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor, friends Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Samyukta Nair, Kunal Rawal and Shehla Khan, apart from Anil’s friend Anupam Kher, were by her side.

Anil even posted a special birthday note for his daughter: “Happy Birthday, Sonam! I can’t tell you how incredibly proud we are of you! You have grown into such an exemplary human being & all we can do is stare in awe and feel inspired. Just like every year, this too will be your year in new & exciting ways! Never change! Love you.”

Rhea took to Instagram wished her “sister, better half, muse, best friend” on her special day. “Can’t live without you,” she added.

Sonam’s husband posted a picture, and called her “girlfriend forever”.

Her “Veere Di Wedding” co-star Swara Bhasker wrote: “Happy birthday to the most amazing person and the nicest, most genuine celebrity I know! Sonam, you are beautiful in the truest sense of the word. I hope this year brings you more joy and peace than ever… and may you always have reason to laugh with your friends, even if it’s on stage in front of a packed industry audience! Love you.”

Masaba shared a photo from the birthday party and wrote: “Happy birthday Sonam. You’re all kinds of wonderful. And I love you.”

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia praised Sonam.

“An actor, a fashionista, an inspiration, an amazing human being and a lot more! Happy birthday Sonam,” she wrote.

