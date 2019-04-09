As veteran actress Jaya Bachchan turned 71 on Tuesday, her children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan penned short but emotional notes for her, sharing their love for the anchor in their lives.

“O Captain My Captain,” Shweta posted on Instagram with a picture with her mother.

Abhishek posted a black and white throwback image of his mother, and wrote: “Ma. The word says it all. Happy Birthday Ma. Love you.”

Shweta hosted a dinner for his mother and her friends here on Monday night.

Jaya was dressed in a white suit, and Shweta looked casual in a pair of jeans and a white t-shirt.

With films like “Guddi”, “Abhimaan” and “Mili”, the actress became synonymous with roles that exuded innocence. Then there were titles like “Silsila”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Koshish” and “Sholay”, where she displayed her range as an actor.

The actress is also a star campaigner of the Samajwadi Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

